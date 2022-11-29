USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.68 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.