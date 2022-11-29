USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,272 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,260 shares of company stock worth $10,794,532. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

