USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

EXAS opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

