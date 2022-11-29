Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $20,932,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

