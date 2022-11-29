Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $314.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.