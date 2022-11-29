Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 431.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

