USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.67 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

