Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 7,305 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 430.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 166.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Atlas



Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

