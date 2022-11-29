Prudential PLC Purchases 240 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

