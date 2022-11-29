Prudential PLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after buying an additional 2,890,352 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LU stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

