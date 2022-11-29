Prudential PLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

