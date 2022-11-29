Prudential PLC Sells 794 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at VMware

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

