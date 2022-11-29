Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $151,845,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 301.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,686 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

