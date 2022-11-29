Prudential PLC Sells 8,350 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

