Prudential PLC Buys 235 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.