Prudential PLC Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive Price Performance

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

