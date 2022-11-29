Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Oxford Industries worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OXM opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

