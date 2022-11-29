Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $398.41 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $771.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

