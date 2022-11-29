Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,469.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

