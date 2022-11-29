Prudential PLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in FOX by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

FOX stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FOX

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

