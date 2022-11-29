Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

