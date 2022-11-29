Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,565 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Trinseo worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo Trading Down 5.0 %

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.