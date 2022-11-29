Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

