Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intel were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

INTC stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

