BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

