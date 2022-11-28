American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

