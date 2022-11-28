Northern Trust Corp Acquires 25,853 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of T-Mobile US worth $770,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $151.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

