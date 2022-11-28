Cadence Bank Sells 251 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

