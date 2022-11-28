American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

