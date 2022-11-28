BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $387.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $693.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

