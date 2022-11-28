Natixis Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.