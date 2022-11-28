Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $858.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

