Northern Trust Corp Has $804.68 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,407,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 314,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $804,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $80.59 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

