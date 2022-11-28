Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $345.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

