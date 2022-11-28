Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

