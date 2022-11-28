Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. 181,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.