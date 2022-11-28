Natixis Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,323 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Comcast were worth $40,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

