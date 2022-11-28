Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,428 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $43,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

APD stock opened at $306.01 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $311.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

