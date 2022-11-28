Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 493,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $253,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,862,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $956,730,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $535.05 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.22 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.52 and its 200 day moving average is $516.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

