CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of CSX worth $686,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.