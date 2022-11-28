Northern Trust Corp Has $669.04 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.71% of Corteva worth $669,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Stock Performance

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.