Seeyond Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seeyond raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.48.

Shares of WDAY opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

