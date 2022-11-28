Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,021 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $675,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.