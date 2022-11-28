Baupost Group LLC MA Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $151,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 213,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566,033. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

