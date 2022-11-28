Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 105,788 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $54,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

