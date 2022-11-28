Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

