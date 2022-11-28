Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,131 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $571,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 208.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,420,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $163.01 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

