American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Tower were worth $35,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

