Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $947,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $654,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.7% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

