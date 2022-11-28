Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 590,290 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,290 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

